Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's parents request BB to take action against Armaan Malik after latter slapped him; 'Bache ko sata rahe ho'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of violence.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has evoked a debate among the viewers of the show. While a section of the audience supports Armaan Malik's stance against Vishal Pandey's comment on his wife, others feel the latter is innocent. The major controversy had Armaan Malik lose his cool and slap Vishal Pandey in on the show. Despite breaking one of the biggest rule breaks of the show, Armaan wasn't evicted. Pandey's parents recorded a video addressing their concerns.

Vishal Pandey's parents defend him against his portrayal in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Vishal Pandey's parents recorded a video addressing the entire issue and the punishment given to Armaan Malik following his violent behavior. Malik got nominated for the entire season; however, Pandey's parents want him eliminated from the show after he slapped their son.

Talking about the same, Vishal's mother said, "Please Bigg Boss mera aapse nivedan hai ke uss insaan ko ghar se bahar nikaalo jo mere bache pe haath uthaya hai. (Please Bigg Boss evict the person who has slapped my son)."

Vishal Pandey's parents recorded a video addressing the entire issue.

Vishal Pandey's mother further added that, being his parents, they have never raised their hands on their son and that they didn't send him to the Bigg Boss house to take beatings from anyone.

The social media influencer's father added that in the previous episodes, there were many allegations against Vishal and that he was being portrayed as a fake personality which isn't true. He added that Vishal is being himself on the show, and his comment has taken in the wrong connotations.

Vishal's father added that his son simply praised Kritika Malik and he didn't mean anything else. Vishal's mother pointed out that her son was being harassed. She said, "Mere bache ko sata rahe ho sablog milkar ek tarfa kar rahe ho."

Vishal Pandey's comment on Kritika Malik

Vishal has always maintained that he likes Kritika the most among the husband-wife trio of Armaan-Payal-Kritika. In one of the episodes, Vishal told Kritika that she looks prettier without make-up. As Malik left the conversation, Pandey told his friend Lovekesh Kataria that he finds Kritika Bhabhi beautiful. He further added that he is guilty of something but he can't say the same out loud.

As Kataria asked him to reveal his thoughts, Vishal told Lovekesh in his ears, "Meko Kritika Bhabhi sundar lagti hai. Ache way mey bol raha hu. (I find Kritika Bhabhi beautiful, in a good way)."

Furthermore, in the garden area when Kritika and Armaan were working out, Vishal and Lovekesh got into a conversation about Kritika. Vishal looked at Kritika and told Kataria, "Bhagyashali Bhaiyya (Bro is lucky)."

Payal Malik exposed Vishal Pandey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar

Payal Malik, Armaan Malik's first wife appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage and exposed Vishal Pandey. She mentioned that Vishal's intentions for Kritika are bad as he whispered into Lovekesh's ear and if he had good intentions, he would have said the statement out loud. Vishal tried to defend himself but Payal gave an earful to him. Armaan and Kritika were enraged too.

Later, in a fiery confrontation, Armaan slapped Vishal for his statements.

