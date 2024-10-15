Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 14: Alice Kaushik fumes with anger after Shrutika Raaj accuses actress of mocking her South Indian accent; calls her 'blo*dy b*t*h'

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 14: After the hard-hitting weekend ka vaar, the contestants of Bigg Boss 18 have geared up and are completely involved in the game. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, the first captaincy task of the season was held. During this process, Shrutika Raaj accused Alice Kaushik for mocking her South Indian accent and language.

Tonight's episode started with Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's small argument which converted into a major misunderstanding. However, the trio discussed their problems and got back to each other. During this, Alice even broke down mentioning how she has become more vulnerable in the show as everyone keeps talking about their family.

Next morning, the inmates distributed breakfast and started to plan their day. Amidst all the conversations and fun, a major fight happened between Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra. Avinash, who refused to do any other duty apart from cooking, was called out for his attitude. While arguing with Shilpa, Avinash got into a heated argument with Karan Veer Mehra.

Later, Bigg Boss called all the contestants into the activity room and asked them to choose the captain of the house. The contestants were asked to pin the dolls of those contestants who weren't capable of running the house and couldn't be the 'Time God.' The one contestant who emerged as the Time God had the power to change the past decisions of the house.

As the task began, the contestants began taking names of their co-contestants who weren't capable of becoming the Time God. When Shrutika's turn came, she dismissed Alice from the captaincy race stating that Alice did not spend enough time with all the contestants and is always seen spending time with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra.

Shrutika Raaj gave another reason for eliminating Alice and revealed that the latter mocked her South Indian accent by mimicking her several times. Shrutika explained how she understands the difference between mocking and fun and she is sportive. In her defence, Alice stated, "I always say that I find it cute."

However, Shrutika said that Alice Kaushik always mimics her whenever they are in the changing room. She asked Alice to accept that she was mocking her and accused the latter of covering up her mistake by calling the accent cute. Alice blamed Shrutika for misunderstanding her intention and called her "stupid."

After the task, Arfeen Khan emerged as the first captain aka Time God of the house. Post the task, Alice was seen expressing her frustration about Shrutika's allegations while talking to Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Angry Alice mentioned how Shrutika should have asked her to not mimic her if she found it offensive.

The actress mentioned how Shrutika often laughed when she mimicked her. Alice revealed that she likes learning languages. Alice got furious stating how she found Shrutika cute and nice and then accused Shrutika of portraying her wrong image in front of South Indians. Alice called "Bl**dy bi*ch" to Shrutika in anger while talking about her to Eisha and Avinash.

Later, Alice and Shrutika argued and then tried to discuss the same issue. However, their discussion had no conclusion and Alice walked away in anger.

