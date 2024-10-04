Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh reacts as Govinda gets discharged from hospital after getting shot in leg; 'Ache logon ke sath...'

The nation woke up to the shocking news of popular Bollywood actor Govinda suffering a major leg injury after accidentally shooting his leg. On October 1, 2024, the news of Govinda's tragic accident broke the internet and since then ardent fans of the actor have been praying for his recovery. Now, after three days of rigorous treatment, Govinda has been discharged from the hospital. And his niece and actress Arti Singh has reacted to her Mama's (uncle's) discharge from the hospital.

Arti Singh also visited to see her uncle in the hospital with her husband Dipak Chauhan a few days back and now as Govinda got discharged from the hospital, Arti took to social media and expressed her thoughts on his discharge. She wrote, "Ache logon ke sath duniya ki dua hoti hai. (People's prayers are always with a good person)."

In another Instagram story, Arti Singh wrote, "Hero Number 1. Forever."

Take a look at Arti Singh and her husband Dipak Chauhan's hospital visit to Govinda:

On Tuesday (October 1, 2024), Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, also visited the hospital to meet Govinda. While talking to Hindustan Times, the comedian explained why he couldn't visit his uncle Govinda in the hospital. Sharing his Chichi Mama's health update, the comedian-actor shared, "He is fine now. Kashmera went to meet him. I am currently in Australia. He will be discharged in a few days."

Reportedly, the incident happened when Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver in an almirah; it accidentally dropped, leading to a bullet being discharged. According to media reports, the tragedy occurred at around 4:45 am when the actor was heading out for an appointment. The injury occurred just below Govinda's left knee.

As Govinda got the discharge from the hospital, he was seen getting teary-eyed seeing a sea of well-wishers being gathered outside the hospital. He thanked everyone and blew flying kisses to shutterbugs.

