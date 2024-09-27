Bigg Boss 16: When Tina Datta furiously called out Sumbul Touqeer’s ‘possessive’ behavior for Shalin Bhanot; THROWBACK

Currently, the audience is eagerly awaiting the premiere of Bigg Boss 18 as it marks the return of Salman Khan as host. Not only this, but the makers have amped up the excitement by introducing 'Time Ka Taandav' theme. So, while you all wait for the upcoming season to air, let us take you down memory lane and revisit the moment when Tina Datta called Sumbul Touqeer 'possessive' for Shalin Bhanot, and both the actresses got engaged in a fight with each other.

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan had a fight. To prevent the matter from escalating further, Tina rushed to stop the Bekaboo actor. Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer also entered the scene and took him to another room. She did not want him to go out of the room, and when Tina came inside the room, the Imlie actress continued to control Shalin's aggressiveness. To which, Tina told Sumbul to calm down but the latter replied, "How?"

Eventually, Touqeer started screaming, and when she wasn't ready to calm her anger, Tina asked her to leave the room, but she refused. After a while, Datta left the room, and when Shalin followed her, Sumbul held him tight to avoid creating a scene again. Although the Kavya actress repeatedly told him that she cared for him, Shalin expressed his frustration with her.

On the other hand, when Tina Datta also showed her disappointment in Sumbul and told Shalin, "Ask her to grow up. Why is she so possessive about you?" Reacting to her comments, Bhanot remarked, "I am any which ways trying to just calm everything down. Don't react about her."

Advertisement

Take a look at the fight here:

In one of the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan addressed Sumbul’s obsession with Shalin. He said, "Itni kaun si gehri dosti hai ki Tina ko paanch minute nahi de rahi hai baat karne ke liye ((what kind of a close friendship is this that Sumbul will not let Tina speak to Shalin for even five minutes?)." Tina also shared her thoughts and said, "Shalin bathroom jaata hai toh, wo bathroom ke bahar jaake khade ho jaati hai (When Shalin goes to the bathroom, she stands outside it)."

Then, Sumbul was seen crying and telling Salman with folded hands, “Ghar jaana hai, mereko nahi rehna hai yahan pe (I want to go home, I don’t want to stay here). The Tiger 3 actor replied, “Chali jao, roka kisne hai aapko (then leave, who has stopped you).”

Take a look at the promo here:

Advertisement

While Shalin Bhanot was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul and Tina got evicted a few days before the grand finale.

ALSO READ: When Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia warned Shalin Bhanot she would sue him for THIS reason inside Bigg Boss 16 house: THROWBACK