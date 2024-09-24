When Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia warned Shalin Bhanot she would sue him for THIS reason inside Bigg Boss 16 house: THROWBACK

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

While Shalin Bhanot is one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been evicted from the show. Before showing up as contestants on the Rohit Shetty-based show, the duo were seen together as contenders inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. So, on Throwback Tuesday, let us rewind to the moment when Shalin and Nimrit got angry at each other and engaged in a fight after the latter felt he made fun of her mental health condition.

During a task, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia called out Tina Datta for breaking the rules to favor Shalin Bhanot. Eventually, the Bekaboo actor intervened, which eventually escalated into a fight. During the argument, Nimrit asked him about his problem. Replying to the same, Bhanot mentioned that he had mental issues, and that was when the Choti Sarrdaarni actress lost her cool as she felt that he mocked her mental health condition and got triggered.

She yelled at him and said, "Kisi ke depression ka mazak udate ho...achha hua aapki asaliyat dikhi (You are making fun of someone's depression. Your reality is exposed now)." To calm her down, the housemates consoled her, but Nimrit was so angry at him that she issued a warning to Bhanot. Ahluwalia angrily said, "Next time, you bloody make fun of my mental illness, I will sue you. You just made fun of my mental condition."

Take a look at the video here:

On Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was vocal about battling depression during the shoot of her show Chhoti Sardarni. She also said that she was not completely out of it at that time. The actress also mentioned taking medicines to cope with the challenging time.

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 16, while Nimrit was eliminated just a few days ahead of the grand finale. The season saw MC Stan as the winner, while Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

