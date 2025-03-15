Bigg Boss 16's rumored couple Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta UNFOLLOWED each other on social media?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, one of the most popular couples in the television industry, seem to have called it quits. They often caught the attention of internet users with their sweet posts. The actors, who never confirmed their relationship and always referred to each other as best friends, made a shocking move that took their fans by surprise.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have unfollowed each other on the social media platform Instagram. They previously often took to the platform to share sweet moments of their lives and even special occasions, like celebrating festivals together and penning birthday notes for each other. The speculations were high that the two were in a relationship, and fans lovingly called them Priyankit.

Although the Udaariyaan actors have unfollowed each other, they have not removed the photos of their times together. Reports are doing the rounds on the internet that the couple has broken up. Marriage rumors of the couple also surfaced recently, with many believing that Priyanka and Ankit will take their relationship to the next level this year. Amid this, the breakup news has left their fans in shock.

On many occasions, the couple was asked about their relationship, and they dismissed all rumors, stating they were 'best friends.'

For the unversed, Priyanka and Ankit became friends while shooting for Udaariyaan. It was their onscreen pairing that won over fans, and later, fans couldn't be happier as they seemed to be dating. After the serial, their bond strengthened on Bigg Boss 16. Besides serials and reality shows, the couple has appeared together in a few music videos.

Although the internet is abuzz with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's break-up news, neither of them has responded to the reports yet.

