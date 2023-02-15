Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma talks about her music video 'Bade Din Se'; Says 'I promise to deliver...'

Soundarya Sharma is a very well-known personality in the showbiz world and receives immense love from her fans. The actress maintained a very active presence on her social media handle and gave fans a glimpse of her whereabouts. Over the years, Soundarya has been part of numerous projects and has won the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess. The actress was among one of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 and there was no doubt that she emerged as a strong contestant. Recently, she opened up about featuring in a music video ‘Bade Din Se’ after Bigg Boss 16.

Talking about the romantic track sung by Muskaan and Altamash Faridi, Soundarya said: "I'm thrilled about it, especially since this is my first thing after coming out of the 'Bigg Boss 16' house. It's a perfect romantic song about the belongingness of two lovers who wish to spend more time with each other. The idea was to celebrate love and togetherness. The composition is beautiful. We worked hard for this, and it is one of the kinds of songs you would wish to hear on a loop.”

For the unversed, the lyrics and music of Bade Din Se are composed by music directors Sajid and Wajid Khan. The music video was shot near the Indo-China border and in Sikkim. Soundarya said that it was a great working experience with Sajid and she felt fortunate as he considered her perfect for the music video. She added: "Sajid ji reached out to me for the music video. He is a legend who is known for his impeccable work. He was delighted to have me on board. He mentioned how he was looking for an innocent, soft kind of face and how he thought I would be perfect for this song."

"I hope I was able to give justice to him and all my fans who have supported me. I have received a lot of love from them for this music video, and I promise to deliver only the best for them in the coming days," concluded the actress.

Soundarya Sharma's work

In 2017, Soundarya Sharma made her acting debut with Anupam Kher's produced Ranchi Diaries and was applauded by the audiences for her performance. She also starred in her first web show Raktanchal 2 and essayed Roli in the series. Soundarya was also a part of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh's newly released film Thank God.