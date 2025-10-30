Bigg Boss 19, October 29, Episode Highlights: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Farrhana Bhatt refuses her duty and Kunickaa Sadanand calls him ‘weak’

Bigg Boss 19, October 29, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Farrhana Bhatt and Mridul Tiwari’s ugly spat snowballs into an extremely heated exchange. The latter says that his fees for Bigg Boss is far more than the actress's income. Taking the fight a step higher, she denies doing her duties. Earlier, Tanya Mittal announced that she is not willing to work under Mridul's captaincy as he spread false narratives against her.

Mridul calmly handles the situation and cleans the living room himself. His friends Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Bajaj also come to his rescue.

Mridul Tiwari cries after being labeled ‘weak’

Mridul Tiwari breaks down, expressing his helplessness as his constant requests to the housemates to perform the duties go unheard. Being the captain, he vents out his disappointment about disagreements and ugly fights with his co-contestants.

Mridul says, “Arey itna kamzor kar diya hain 2–3 dino mei inhone, main subah uthta hoon na, poora garden saaf karke aata hoon, poora bedroom saaf karta hoon, kooda badalta hoon, koi kehta hai aata laga de, aata lagata hoon, bartan karde bartan dhul ke de raha hoon, sabse request kar raha hoon.”

(They have made me so weak in just 2-3 days. When I wake up in the morning, I clean the garden, clean the bedroom, and even change the dustbin. If someone asks me to knead the dough, I do it. I do the dishes. I request everyone).

Teary-eyed Mridul mentions how Kunickaa called him ‘weak.’ Shehbaz and Malti hug and console him. Later, everyone questions Tanya for not making Farrhana understand not to refuse to take up the duties. As the issue escalates, Amaal Mallik also confronts the social media influencer.

Furthermore, Kunickaa and Mridul lock horns over the nomination. The veteran actress again calls him ‘weak.’ In the kitchen area, housemates clash with each other over food. As the episode proceeds, Bigg Boss announces a task for contestants to earn the captaincy contendership, but exempts Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur from the race.

