Truth behind Salman Khan’s Rs 150 crore fees for Bigg Boss 19: Producer breaks silence on paycheck and scripted weekend ka vaar rumors

Bigg Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi has finally responded to the ongoing buzz surrounding Salman Khan’s massive Rs 150–200 crore hosting fee and allegations of bias on the show. Negi, who represents Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, clarified that Salman Khan’s contract is directly with JioHotstar and that he is not aware of the exact figures. However, he stated that whatever the amount may be, the superstar deserves it.

“This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person,” Rishi Negi shared in a recent interview with India Today.

Salman Khan’s deep involvement in Bigg Boss 19

Addressing claims of Salman Khan being biased towards certain contestants, Rishi Negi explained that the actor is very hands-on when it comes to understanding what’s happening inside the Bigg Boss house. He revealed that Salman personally reviews key moments and highlights before hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, forming his own opinions based on what he sees.

“He has a huge buy-in on what’s happening inside the house. We, as creators, also have our viewpoint, and we merge it with audience feedback to design the weekend episodes,” Negi said.

Negi also dismissed rumours that Salman is fed lines through an earpiece, saying it’s impossible to make him say anything he doesn’t believe in. “He has his own perspective and speaks from the heart. There’s no scripting in his reactions,” he clarified.

Here’s what Rishi Negi said about Salman’s future on Bigg Boss

Every year, reports suggest that Salman Khan may quit Bigg Boss, but Negi confirmed that the actor remains emotionally connected to the show. “There have been talks after some seasons when he felt he couldn’t do it anymore, but I think now he has a huge emotional connection with this show. You can see it when he’s on stage, the way he gets involved in discussions and issues comes from within,” he explained.

Negi added that before each season begins, the team meets with Salman to discuss the show’s format and broadcasting plans.

Salman Khan, who began hosting Bigg Boss in Season 4, continues to be the face of the show. With his mix of humour, strictness, and genuine engagement, Bigg Boss 19 remains one of India’s most-watched reality shows, and Rishi Negi’s comments have finally put an end to the speculation about the host’s fee and alleged bias.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 29, Episode Highlights: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Farrhana Bhatt refuses her duty and Kunickaa Sadanand calls him ‘weak’