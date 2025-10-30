Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Tanya Mittal steals Amaal Mallik’s sweater, says ‘Malti ke tote ud gaye’

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo, Tanya Mittal grabbed viewers’ attention by wearing Amaal Mallik’s sweater, which Malti Chahar usually wears. The moment quickly turned into a fun exchange between Tanya and Malti. In the promo, Tanya is seen saying, “Usko sweater nai pehenne dena hain kuch bhi hojaye,” before heading to the bathroom area to try on Amaal’s sweater.

Mridul Tiwari, another contestant, reacted saying, “Ye ladki kitni chhichhori hain yaar.” When Tanya stepped out of the bathroom wearing the sweater, Malti walked in and the two shared a small smirk. Tanya added, “Malti ke tote udd gaye,” followed by, “Usko pataa nai tha uske dabbe mein se mein nikaal lugi.” The promo ends with Tanya dancing, bringing a fun and lively vibe to the episode.

Here’s how Tanya and Malti’s friendship-competition angle is shaping up

The tension and camaraderie between Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar have been widely discussed on social media. In previous episodes, Malti mentioned that Tanya was looking for Amaal’s clothes and even wore his sweatshirt inside the house. Tanya commented on this dynamic, saying, “Why does every lady on the show want to be the girlfriend of Amaal Mallik?”

Amaal Mallik himself clarified that he is okay with Tanya wearing his stuff but does not want Malti to wear them. Malti also discussed the matter with Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More, as fans noticed efforts to create a new love angle on the show. Malti was seen wearing Amaal’s clothes previously, which he reportedly did not like.

Fans even trolled Deepak Chahar, Malti’s brother, suggesting he should send clothes to his sister. Meanwhile, Tanya continues to take care of Amaal. Observers also noted that Amaal prefers Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam in one group and does not want to be part of any group himself.

Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur discussed Tanya’s strategies in the house, mentioning that she is doing everything possible to gain attention. “She has gone really low for the game,” they remarked.

With Tanya wearing Amaal’s sweater and teasing Malti, the house dynamics seem set to get more interesting. Fans are eager to see how Malti will react in the upcoming episode and whether this fun moment will escalate into a rivalry or remain playful.

ALSO READ: Truth behind Salman Khan’s Rs 150 crore fees for Bigg Boss 19: Producer breaks silence on paycheck and scripted weekend ka vaar rumors