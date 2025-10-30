Bigg Boss, October 30, Episode Highlights: Pranit More alleges Farrhana Bhatt played 'love angle' with Baseer Ali for footage

Bigg Boss 19, October 30, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar argue during the captaincy contendership task, despite being teammates. Latter asks not to shout at her or else she would also raise her voice. Meanwhile Tanya Mittal accuses Gaurav of pushing her in the task. Lastly, Shehbaz-Pranit and Gaurav-Malti win the contendership for this week's captaincy.

Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt’s clash creates drama in house

After the task, Pranit More alleges that Farrhana Bhatt used ‘love angle’ with Baseer Ali as a part of her strategy. In response to the same, the Laila Majnu actress thrashes his opinions by mentioning that she doesn't need such tactics to remain in the house. Pranit confidently declares that he will remain in the house longer than her as Farrhana continues to taunt each other.

Taking the task ahead, Bigg Boss calls the contestants in the assembly room to vote for the team (Pranit-Shehbaz and Gaurav-Malti) they would like to be in the final race of the captaincy task. Lastly, Pranit and Shehbaz emerge as finalists for the captaincy with higher number of votes.

Tanya Mittal intentionally wears Amaal Mallik’s clothes in front of Malti Chahar

Further, Tanya Mittal takes away Amaal’s sweatshirt from Malti’s bucket and wears it just to make her jealous. Mridul comments, “Yeh ladki kitni chhichhori lagti hogi.” When Tanya steps out of the bathroom wearing the sweater, Malti walks in and the two share a small smirk.

The next day, Farrhana confronts Ashnoor for not making ‘parantha’ as she expresses frustration with eating poha every day. Mridul defends the latter by saying that he can't make Ashnoor do the breakfast duty alone as Kunickaa Sadanand has backed out from the kitchen duties.

Later Bigg Boss announces another task wherein housemates participate to decide whom among Shehbaz and Pranit will become captain. Pranit established a big lead against Shehbaz. Gaurav gets injured during the task but still continues to play.

The episode ends.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Truth behind Salman Khan’s Rs 150 crore fees for Bigg Boss 19: Producer breaks silence on paycheck and scripted weekend ka vaar rumors