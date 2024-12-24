Bigg Boss 18, December 23 Written Update: Chum Darang says 'Karan Veer Mehra is number 1'; tells Vivian Dsena 'You'll go in top 5 but...'

Bigg Boss 18, December 23 Written Update: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Season 18, Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena had an intense discussion about contestants' ranks. During this, Chum stated that Karan Veer Mehra is above everyone.

Vivian Dsena questioned Chum Darang whether she thought that she deserved the third position. Chum firmly refused, saying, "Third, definitely not. Not above Karan Veer, I'd said this that day. Karan Veer is above everyone." Vivian explained to Chum that a person's capabilities are not measured through comparisons.

However, Chum Darang said, "I can be number 4, a rank below Karan Veer if I have to." Vivian questioned Chum for keeping herself at number 4 and asked her to reveal how much she contributed. When Chum asked him the same question, Vivian mentioned that he had not been doing well for two weeks, but apart from that, he contributed to the house.

Chum stated that he had involvement with Chaahat Pandey and reminded him that he became Time God because of Shilpa Shirodkar. Vivian argued that he had made enough contributions to the game and questioned her contribution by asking, "Khana banana aur khana divide karke dena, ye contribution hai? (Is only cooking and dividing the meal a contribution?)

Chum slammed Vivian for not contributing anything other than sitting with his group and making coffee. Vivian said he was involved in the matters that happened in the house. Chum disagreed and said, "Maybe you will go in the top 5, but I don't think it will be because of your contribution but because you are famous."

She then reminded Vivian how he was overconfident in the initial days because he was famous. Shrutika Arjun agreed with Chum, but Vivian objected. Vivian asked Chum to rethink about the journey she has had in the show. In response to this, she said, "At least I am not faking things like a lot of people."

Vivian advises her not to judge this on behalf of the audience. Chum tells him, "Audience bohot smart hai Vivian, aap kya kar rha hai voh bhi dekh rha hai (Audience is very smart. They are seeing what you are doing)." She accused Vivian of not doing anything and said she is now doing things to contribute.

Shilpa Shirodkar informs Karan Veer Mehra about Chum and Vivian's discussion, and he walks in, saying, "I am number one." Chum tells him, "Yes, you are number one. You are above Chum and everybody else."

Apart from this, the nomination task for the week was held in tonight's episode. The contestants who are nominated are Sara Arfeen Khan, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey.

