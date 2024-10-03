Bigg Boss 18: Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben DECLINE Rs 65 crore offer?

While the promo for Bigg Boss 18 is already out, speculations regarding the contestants have been flooding social media for a while now. According to the latest media reports, the makers approached Disha Vakani, who has been celebrated for her role of Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Additionally, the report suggests that it wasn't the first time that the actress was offered the show. Talking about the latest buzz, reportedly, Disha was offered Rs 65 crore to enter Bigg Boss 18. Yes, you read that right!

The amount offered to her to participate in the show is reportedly the highest fee ever proposed to a celebrity in the history of Bigg Boss. However, despite being offered such a hefty amount, Disha Vakani reportedly said no and declined the offer. Well, as of now, there has been no official statement from the actress about the same. It is said that while Disha chose not to participate in the show, the makers were keen to have her on board as a contestant.

Talking about her stint on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she remained a part of the show since its inception. In 2017, Disha decided to depart from the show and took a maternity break. It has been more than six years since she left the show, and she hasn't returned yet. Although makers have teased her return several times, the actress did not return and reprise her role of Daya Ben. Now focused on raising her children, she was seen at a garba event with her family last year, where she joined her husband and two kids for the aarti.

Coming to Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan is making his return as host. As of now, many celebrities are speculated to have been approached by the makers. Meanwhile, during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, host Rohit Shetty announced that Nia Sharma would be entering the Bigg Boss 18 house. The forthcoming season is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 6.

