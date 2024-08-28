TMKOC: From Disha Vakani to Raj Anadkat; What are these stars doing now after quitting the show?

In recent years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bid farewell to several of its leading actors. From Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben to Shailesh Lodha, the original Taarak, these stars have moved on to new opportunities, establishing themselves beyond the beloved sitcom. Here’s a look at what they’ve been up to lately.

Let's see what these actors are doing now after leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

1. Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani, who portrayed Dayaben, took a maternity break over six years ago and hasn't returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since. Now focused on raising her children, she was seen at a garba event with her family last year, where she joined her husband and two kids for the aarti.

2. Raj Anadkat

Raj Anadkat has transitioned from appearing in music videos to securing brand endorsements, establishing himself as a social media influencer. Since he departed from Taarak Mehta, he has achieved significant success. He also takes pleasure in engaging with his fans by sharing vlogs on his YouTube channel.

Take a look at Raj Anadkat’s post:

3. Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha recently won a legal battle against producer Asit Modi over unpaid dues. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shailesh shared that his decision to leave the show was driven by a matter of self-respect.

He explained that he had been invited as a special guest on another show called Good Night India, which aired on the same channel. Although it wasn’t his show, it featured stand-up comedians and artists, and he was invited in his capacity as a poet, a role he has embraced since 1980.

He also noted that he wasn’t contractually bound to avoid appearing on such programs and felt that he had the freedom to go anywhere as Shailesh Lodha, especially on the same platform. After he departed from Taarak, Shailesh has moved on to hosting 'Waah Bhai Waah.'

Take a look at Shailesh Lodha’s post:

4. Gurucharan Singh Sodhi

Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, who departed from the show in 2020 due to salary issues, has not appeared on television since then. He stays engaged with his fans through social media and his own YouTube channel.

According to a News18 report, Gurucharan has recently requested the show's producer, Asit Modi, to reinstate him and replace Balwinder. Gurucharan met with Asit in Mumbai after reappearing in the public eye following a period of absence.

Take a look at Gurucharan Singh Sodhi’s post:

5. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who was the first to publicly accuse Asit Modi and the production house, has yet to announce any new television projects. However, she remains active on social media, where she shares inspirational messages with her followers.

Jennifer also filmed a music video last year and has maintained a close relationship with her co-star Priya Ahuja Rajda. Additionally, she has been engaged in various brand endorsements and collaborations through her social media accounts.

Take a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s post:

6. Priya Ahuja Rajda

Priya Ahuja Rajda, who played Rita Reporter on the show, recently shared in an interview with ETimes TV that while the cast experienced mental harassment, her primary issue was the reduction in her role following her marriage.

She noted that no one behaved inappropriately towards her on set but mentioned that Asit Modi suggested she didn’t need to work since another actor was already handling her role.

Priya is now engaged in social media endorsements and has become a notable member of the growing influencer community. Before the show's leap, she was also seen portraying Satya's sister in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Take a look at Priya Ahuja Rajda’s post:

7. Monika Bhadoriya

Monika Bhadoriya, known for her role as Bawri, left the show a couple of years ago due to issues related to behavior and salary. In an interview with ETimes TV, she accused the show's producers of mistreating her on set.

Last year, she discussed with the media the challenges she faced in the entertainment industry. Monika in an exclusive interview with Times Entertainment has also expressed her desire to do good TV shows as she is very passionate about acting.

Take a look at Monika Bhadoriya’s post:

8. Neha Mehta

Neha Mehta, who played Anjali in Taarak Mehta, left the show in 2020, later revealing unpaid dues as a reason. Although she hasn't been on TV since she appeared in a Gujarati film and was recently seen in a play discussing her next career move. She's now waiting for a good offer while staying active in various events across the country.

In summary, several former cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah left the show for various reasons. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still enjoys the love of the audience even after so many years with the new stars.

