Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Alice Kaushik addresses claims of age-shaming Karan Veer Mehra, reveals truth behind 'woman card' controversy

Bigg Boss 18 latest weekend ka vaar episode saw the eviction of Alice Kaushik. In a recent episode, Alice indirectly age-shamed Karan Veer Mehra by calling him "senior citizen." She was also schooled for having thought of using a 'woman card' during the task. However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Alice addressed these allegations and revealed the reason for her statements.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Alice Kaushik expressed that Karan Veer Mehra should have gotten evicted from Bigg Boss 18 instead of her. Addressing claims of age-shaming Karan Veer, Alice explained how the actor often mentioned that it is Junior Bigg Boss indirectly age-shaming and demeaning the younger ones on the show. She revealed how she got irritated with his statements and thus called him a "senior citizen."

Alice revealed Karan Veer Mehra mentioned that the tasks were also for juniors and thus referring to his junior word, she called him "senior citizen."

During a Time God task, Alice was seen planning to use a 'woman card' as a strategy. However, Alice explained how she had thought about the same but she advised the girls to not use the 'woman card' as even they might be touching the boys anywhere in order to protect themselves.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Alice mentioned how she instantly realized that it was wrong and quickly alerted every girl in her team to not use the 'woman card'. In the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan had also raised this point after which she had an argument with Rajat Dalal.

When asked if in her opinion Digvijay Rathee deserved to be the Time God, Alice said, "Absolutely no. Kashish was right when she said 'Khairat mei mila usko Time God'. He just didn't deserve to be, all the hard work was of Rajat. He was not able to be the Time God."

Rivals Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor often clash with each other on the show and grab eyeballs with their argument. However, Bigg Boss 18 former contestants claimed that their arguments seem fake.

Alice commented, "Yes when they entered the house, they had a huge argument which was so fake that not one person paid attention towards what was going on. We were busy cooking, and eating and we didn't care. We could all see how fake it was."

As Shilpa Shirodkar is frequently asked to choose who is important between Karan Veer and Vivian, we asked Alice whether Shilpa has an inclination towards Vivian. Speaking of the same, Alice expressed, "I don't know and I don't think that even after the show it can be proved."

Describing contestants in one word, Alice called, "Karan Veer Mehra- Fattu (terrified), Digvijay Rathee- Chamcha, Kashish Kapoor- Fierce, Rajat Dalal- Samikaran, Shilpa Shirodkar- Player, Avinash Mishra- Multitalented, Eisha Singh - Pampered."

