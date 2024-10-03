OPINION: Why Karan Veer Mehra is the deserving winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; From conquering his fears to never aborting a stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 concluded last night with Karan Veer Mehra being declared the winner of the season. The episode was quite thrilling, with Gashmeer Mahajani giving Mehra a tough time. However, the former claimed his spot as the winner of the show. Karan Veer Mehra has been one of the most promising contestants on the show, and he has proven his mettle since the first stunt. Let's revisit Karan Veer Mehra's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In my opinion, Karan is the deserving winner of the season.

Karan Veer Mehra, a renowned actor from the television industry, took up the challenge to battle his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He proved his rightful worth since the beginning of the show, winning his first stunt, a head-on stunt with Aashish Mehrotra by collecting maximum flags from a triangular object. This victory set the tone for his consistent and determined performance throughout the show.

Take a look at Karan Veer Mehra's performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Followed by his first stunt, Mehra won many stunts. However, he did lose a few stunts, most of which were partner stunts. In the team special week, Karan was with Sumona Chakravarti's team and had to perform a height-based stunt to test the contestants' agility, balance, and strength. Karan Veer Mehra and Aashish Mehrotra performed the stunt but couldn't win. They lost the stunt to Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani.

In one of the partners' stunts, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shinde were paired as partners. Shilpa was hanged upside down with a harness, while Karan had to move Shilpa with the help of an attached rope. Mehra had to make Shilpa go under a tank full of reptiles and collect disks. Due to a lack of coordination, Shilpa and Karan were unable to perform the stunt and lost the same.

Karan Veer Mehra was among very few contestants who did not give any excuses while performing stunts. While it was revealed that Karan had metal plates in his leg after the operation and he got more impacts of electric shocks due to the same, he performed an electric shock stunt brilliantly and defeated strong opponents like Abhishek Kumar and Niyati Fatnani.

The Woh Toh Hai Albela actor also revealed one of the biggest phobias of his life and also won a stunt related to the same. While many contestants have spoken about their fears of heights, closed spaces, and water, Karan Veer Mehra revealed that he has a strong fear of dogs. He shared that many years ago, he was bitten by a dog and since then, he developed a phobia of dogs. However, he didn't let this fear hold him back and bravely faced it in the show, inspiring many.

In one of the stunts, Karan and Shilpa locked horns against each other for a stunt wherein they were chased by hungry and angry dogs. Karan proved his caliber and won the stunt, giving a testimony of conquering his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

In one of the weeks, the two strong contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Gashmeer Mahajani locked horns against each other. The contestants were asked to take the name of the strongest Khiladis and maximum votes were for Karan and Gashmeer. In the stunt, Karan and Gashmeer performed a stunt against a huge bear. The duo had to respectively play tug of war with a bear. In a thrilling competition, Karan Veer Mehra emerged victorious, adding another feather to his cap.

Apart from winning many other stunts, Karan Veer Mehra performed one of the most difficult stunts of collecting flags from a square shaped platform, located at a considerable height, and won the Ticket to Finale. This victory marked a significant milestone in his journey, as he became the first finalist of the season, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

Along with performing many daredevil stunts, Karan was a complete entertainer throughout the season and won many hearts, too, before claiming the winner's trophy.

Pinkvilla wishes Karan Veer Mehra heartiest congratulations!

