Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Evicted contestant Nyrraa Banerji reveals Eisha Singh didn't like her friendship with Avinash Mishra; calls latter 'chugli chachi'

Bigg Boss Season 18 contestants have been entertaining the audiences by showcasing their unfiltered personalities. In the latest weekend ka vaar episode, Nyrraa Banerji's journey in the show came to an end. Nyrraa was evicted after receiving fewer votes from the audience. Later, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nyrraa talked about her stint and commented on Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's friendship.

When Pinkvilla asked Nyrraa Banerji about her thoughts on Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's friendship, the actress shared, "I feel the friendship is more from Eisha's side. For example, it is very difficult for a girl to be friends with Rajat. He can't cross it. I think Eisha is very intelligent, she knows the right way to make bonds. She has that talent."

Further, Nyrraa explained that Eisha Singh didn't like Avinash Mishra talking to her. She revealed, "I also got to know that Eisha didn't like me and Avinash talking. If there's friendship then you should have the trust in your friend that your friend will stand for you. But she used to always question him."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 fame Nyra Banerjee's exclusive video here-

The former Bigg Boss 18 contestant added, "I'll tell you one sentence that Eisha told Avinash. It was, "Dosti ki hai toh nibhaani padegi na (It's friendship and you should fulfil it). This means that you are dictating that you do. Friendship should happen naturally."

Advertisement

Later, when Nyrra was asked to describe contestants in one word, she called Eisha Singh "chugli chachi".

Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra both have bonded well with Alice Kaushik in Bigg Boss 18 house. While the trio stands strong with each other, their friendship is often tagged fake.

Speaking about the previous week, Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Nyrraa Banerji were nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. While Muskan's journey ended mid-week, Nyrraa was eliminated in the weekend ka vaar episode as she received few votes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilal to get more updates about Bigg Boss 18!