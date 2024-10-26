Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 25: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh mocks Karan Veer Mehra, 'Iski do shadiyan tuti hai'

The October 25 episode of Bigg Boss 18 began with housemates sacrificing their possessions in exchange for basic food supplies. Nyrra Bannerje sacrificed her father's ring, while Sara gave up a photograph of her child in the fire pit. Some housemates chose to stand firm, opting not to sacrifice anything and preferring to starve rather than part with their personal belongings. This ration task shifted the dynamics within the house and led to a conflict between the two partners in jail, Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan. The two were later seen mimicking each other and making fun of one another.

Karan Veer passed a statement about Avinash and Arfeen based on their behavior during the task. He said, “Character dikha dono ka, both were equally bad”. Eisha Singh, while having a conversation with Alice Kaushik, mentioned how life coach Arfeen read her palm and told her that he would say that person’s initial after the show. While having a fun banter with Arfeen on the same topic, Karan Veer made some comments that made the actress from the serial Bekaboo angry.

During Eisha’s conversation with Arfeen, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner said, “Kahi A toh nahi”,(Is it A?), hinting at a love connection between the actor from the serial Nath and Eisha. This made Eisha angry. While talking to the actress from the serial Pandya Store, Eisha said, “Tumhari do shaadiyaan tuti hai, maine kuch bola uss baat pe’, hinting at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner. ‘Single hu available nahi” (I am single but not available) exclaimed the Bekaboo actress. This topic is surely going to break the cold war between Eisha and Karan Veer into a fight.

Watch the latest promo of the eviction:

Bigg Boss instructed the housemates to decide which of the three contestants with the "expiry soon" tag should be evicted. The majority voted for Muskan Bamne, leading to her elimination. The housemates were required to place "get-out" stickers on the selected housemate's face while giving their reasons for the decision. In the case of the Anupama actress, the housemates mentioned that she does not speak much.

Bigg Boss has announced that, despite a mid-week eviction, another elimination will occur during the Weekend Ka Vaar (WKV) from the nominated housemates. The contestants facing elimination are Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Nyrra Banerji. In the promo for tomorrow’s episode, Salman Khan is seen reprimanding the housemates for everything that transpired over the week.

