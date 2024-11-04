Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shehzada Dhami clarifies real meaning of calling Shilpa Shirodkar 'Kam**ni'; reveals what he meant

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines ever since it premiered. Actor Shehzada Dhami was also a contestant on the show, but his journey came to an end in the latest weekend ka vaar episode. Post his eviction, Shehzada got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Shehzada was asked about the reason for abusing close friend Shilpa Shirodkar after Nyrra Banerjee's eviction.

Replying to this, Shehzada Dhami denied being friends with Shilpa Shirodkar. When talking to Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada had called Shilpa 'kameeni' post-Nyrra's eviction. Explaining the reason for saying this, Shehzada told Pinkvilla that by 'Kam**ni' he meant "shaatir (cunning)."

Shehzada Dhami added, "Because there was a task and she pointed out my friendship with Nyrra and then Bigg Boss asked her to give some other reason. So, I thought she was having a problem with my friendship with Nyrra. That thing was visible in the vibe itself. Then she nominated Nyrra which was wrong so I thought Shilpa is very cunning."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 evicted contestant Shehzada Dhami's exclusive interview here-

The former Bigg Boss 18 contestant then explained, "Otherwise I respect her very much. If I have called her 'kam**ni' then it's my mistake I shouldn't have said that."

So far, Gunratan Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerjee, and Shehzada Dhami have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18.

Advertisement

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the controversial reality show has hooked the audiences to its screens. In the latest episode, it was seen that MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor were roped into Salman Khan's show as wild card entrants. On their first day itself, the two wild card entries had a massive argument with each other and with others as well.

While Digvijay clashed with Vivian Dsena over house duties, Kashish had a huge war of words with Eisha Singh leaving all inmates shocked.

Bigg Boss Season 18 premieres Monday to Friday at 10 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shehzada Dhami says ‘Ye mein pehli bar bol raha hu’ as he takes Pratiksha Honmukhe’s name