Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 2: Vivian Dsena gets angry at Karan Veer Mehra; says ‘dhokebaaz, mere se jalta hai’

In the November 2 episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan started the Weekend Ka Vaar on a musical note, along with Diwali wishes. The episode was all about different tasks, performed in front of the host, Salman Khan. During one of the tasks, the housemates had to showcase the talents mentioned by the host. Karan Veer Mehra was asked to deliver a one-liner, as he is famous among the audience for it. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner decided to act out a movie sequence along with a one-liner. For this, he called his friend, Vivian Dsena, on stage. However, the actor from the serial Shakti declined, saying, “Dhokebaaz logo ke saamne nahi khade rehta” (I don’t stand in front of cheaters). This moment passed lightheartedly as the host and housemates giggled.

During another task, Karan Veer had to hit the dolls of the housemates present in the Tandav room, based on who he thought would get eliminated and when. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner said that Shehzada Dhami would be the first one to get eliminated as he is not involved in the house. He also mentioned that Alice Kaushik would get evicted sooner, as she gets disturbed by trivial things and tends to focus only on negative aspects of a context. Karan Veer chose Vivian Dsena and himself as the Top 2.

When prompted by Salman Khan, the actor from the serial Shakti exclaimed, “Of course, he needs me as I am his inspiration.” He added, “Do hi toh kaam hai iske, mere se inspiration leta hai aur jalta hai” (He has only two jobs: getting inspired by me and being jealous of me). Karan Veer accepted this, as he had previously admitted that he was jealous of Vivian, acknowledging that Vivian is better-looking and has had more work opportunities. It looks like there may soon be trouble in paradise due to the cold war brewing between the two friends.

Advertisement

Watch a promo of the show:

Chaahat Pandey was accused of being unhygienic by Alice Kaushik during another task. Alice remarked, “Washroom jab use karti hai, uske baad kisiko bhi use karne mein takleef hoti hai” (Everyone has a problem using the washroom after she uses it). Chaahat was angry, as she expected Alice to address such a personal issue privately rather than announcing it in front of everyone. In another task, the housemates gifted presents to others with certain qualities assigned to them. This task gave the housemates more clarity on who thinks what.

Shehzada Dhami was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. In the promo for tomorrow’s episode, two wild card entries are shown entering the house. The episode will also feature a fight between Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena. Stay updated to know more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, November 1: Alice Kaushik is in shock upon learning that Kanwar Dhillon isn't ready for marriage yet; says, 'I said yes only because of this reason’