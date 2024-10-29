Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shirodkar feels elated to return to TV after 7 years; calls former contestant Shehnaaz Gill her 'favorite'

The game is on! The new season of Bigg Boss, season 18, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has officially started. The reality show features a diverse group of contestants who are ready to reveal their true selves. Among the well-known participants is 90s-famous actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who is set to impress her fans.

Known to be a popular name in the showbiz industry, Shilpa Shirodkar's entry in Bigg Boss has sparked interest among fans as the actress is returning to Television after a long hiatus. Before the beloved actress stepped inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Shilpa and asked her to share her excitement about being a part of the show. Excerpts from the interview are below:

What was your first reaction when you received Bigg Boss 18 offer?

I was super excited as I am a huge fan of Bigg Boss. I used to watch it and my family always used to say that I should go on it.

How excited are you to participate in Bigg Boss 18?

I'm so excited. I'm looking forward to going into the house and making some amazing memories.

Is there any contestant from previous Bigg Boss seasons that has been your favorite?

I love Shehnaaz Gill.

One sentence for host Salman Khan.

I love him.

Were there any offers from TV or Bollywood that you rejected in the past few years as you were away from work?

No, none. I wasn't getting any offers. But I'm glad that I'm coming back after 7 years with Bigg Boss 18.

Were you offered to participate in Bigg Boss previously?

No never, if I was I would have been in it then only.

Is there any strategy that you have in mind to stay in the Bigg Boss 18 house for a long time?

Not at all. I'm going to take each day as it comes and just be myself.

Did you watch Bigg Boss previously and what were your thoughts about the show?

As I said, I have always watched Bigg Boss and I think it's a full entertaining show.

Since Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 was on air and if you have watched the season, who was your favorite contestant from the show and why?

Unfortunately, I haven't watched the season of Bigg Boss Marathi, just a few promos here and there. But I love Ritesh (Riteish Deshmukh). I think he is superb as a host.

As Bigg Boss Season 18 kickstarted on October 6, the viewers witnessed the entry of 17 powerful personalities who belong to different walks of life. From politicians to social media personalities to Television actors, this season boasts amazing and strong personalities who are set to fight for the trophy by showcasing their true personalities.

