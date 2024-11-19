Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh taunts Avinash Mishra for helping wild cards Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose; don't miss his naughty reply
In the new promo, Eisha Singh taunted Avinash Mishra as he helped wild card entrants Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose. Their interaction with other inmates is just unmissable!
Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, has been grabbing eyeballs due to its controversies and arguments. After Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, two female wild card entrants Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose are set to enter the show in the upcoming episode. In a recently released promo of tonight's episode, Eisha Singh can be seen taunting Avinash for helping the wild cards.
Colors TV dropped a new promo featuring the entry of two wild-card contestants Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose. After their powerful performance, the two enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. Seeing them, Karan Veer Mehra said, "Aren't we the most luckiest 6 boys?"
It was then seen that Eisha Singh imitated Avinash Mishra as he had helped Yamini and Edin. Avinash and Rajat had assisted them in carrying their containers to the washroom area. Eisha mentioned how Avinash carried the containers while smiling continuously.
Replying to her, Avinash Mishra said, "Hum jis baat par muskura rahe hai, tumhe bata nahi sakte (We can't tell you why we were smiling)." Later, Yamini expressed her wish to drink Vivian's coffee and he agreed to give her. Meanwhile, Rajat blushed after Yamini and Edin complimented his physique.
Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "Wildcards ki entry se ghar mein dhoom machi hai, dekhiye yeh log kya bawaal laate hai."
With Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose's entry, Bigg Boss 18 promises more entertainment and unmissable moments. The two wild cards will enter the show in tonight's episode.
In the recent weekend ka vaar episode, Ashneer Grover entered the show as a special guest. His interaction with host Salman Khan has gone viral like wildfire. Also, this week - Vivian Dsena, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Karan Veer Mehra- are nominated to get evicted from the show.
So far, Arfeen Khan, Shehzada Dhami, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerji and Hema Sharma have been evicted from Bigg Boss 18.
Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18, airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Netizens react as Salman Khan slams Ashneer Grover’s ‘doglapan’ and past false claims; say, 'Bhai ke samne toh iski bolti band ho gayi'