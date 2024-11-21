Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 21: Aditi Mistry sits on Karan Veer Mehra while he does pushups; Shilpa Shriodkar teases Kashish Kapoor

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 21: Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18 began with contestants having a clash with each other over house duties. During this, Karan Veer Mehra lost his calm and argued with Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena. Amidst this tension, a moment that hasn't missed our eyes was when wild card contestant Aditi Mistry teases Karan Veer.

In tonight's episode, Aditi Mistry was seen enjoying a morning tea while admiring Karan Veer Mehra as the latter was working out. She then said, "Kitna deeply ye maar raha hai push-ups. Koi jaake bait jao na upar (How deeply he is doing push-ups. Someone should go and sit on him)." Shilpa Shirodkar and Edin Rose encouraged Aditi to sit on Karan while he was doing push-ups.

Edin Rose stated how Karan Veer Mehra will never deny it. When Aditi asked Karan's permission to sit on him, he instantly agreed and said, "Aao baitho. Bike pe jaise baite ho vaise bait jaao (Come sit. Sit how we sit on a bike)." When Aditi sat on Karan's back, he continued doing his push-ups. Shilpa and Edin were amused to see Karan's strength.

After Aditi got down, Karan asked her weight and she replied, "63 kg and a half." When Digvijay Rathee started doing pushups, Shilpa asked Kashish Kapoor, "Teko baitna hai udar (You want to sit there?)." Kashish replied, "No, I am good." Shilpa asked, "Are you sure?" Kashish said "Yes."

Shilpa then teased Kashish Kapoor and said, "Hass kyu rahi hai? (Why are you smiling?)." Kashish simply asked Shilpa not to tease her.

After this, a huge chaos occurred as the inmates started fighting over house duties and Time God's duty. During this, Shilpa locked horns with Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer got into a brawl with Vivian Dsena, and wild card entrants Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose got into a heated argument after the Latter called Yamini Vivian's "assistant."

Later, Edin apologized for hurting Yamini's feelings but mentioned that she would express her opinions on any matter that happened in the house. Vivian advises Yamini to express her opinions at the right time.

Shilpa asks Vivian to cook a dish for her birthday. Rajat Dalal's tenure as a Time God ended in tonight's episode, and a new task for the Time God was conducted. The female contestants, who have been a part of the show since its inception (including Kashish Kapoor), were asked to remove male contenders from the Time God race.

While the three wild cards - Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, and Aditi Mistry were the monitors of this task, Rajat wasn't allowed to participate as he was the Time God previously. The boys were extremely tortured by the girls. While Karan was dressed as a woman, chili powder was applied to Avinash, Tajinder, and Digvijay's body.

Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra planned to swap Vivian for either Alice or Eisha. They were successful in their plan.

Eventually, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Tajinder Bagga were selected to compete in the Time God race. After the task, everyone celebrated Shilpa Shirodkar's birthday. Before sleeping, the contestants discussed with their close ones who they wanted to see Time God.

