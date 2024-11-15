Bigg Boss 18: Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala spotted on Salman Khan-hosted show’s set; Netizens wonder what’s cooking?

Bigg Boss 18 continues to deliver exciting twists, keeping its audience hooked with drama and surprises. Many popular celebrities appeared on the show over the last few weekends. This weekend, fans are in for another treat as Dolly Chaiwala, a social media sensation might make a special appearance on the show.

Dolly Chaiwala, a tea seller from Nagpur, was spotted on the Bigg Boss 18 sets earlier today. Dressed in all-black with a red blazer on top and wearing his trademark golden pendant and yellow shades, he interacted with the paps and posed for them.

For the unversed, he has become a household name thanks to his unique style and entertaining videos. He recently gained international fame when a video of him serving chai to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went viral. With his rising popularity among tea lovers and social media users alike, Dolly’s entry into the Bigg Boss house is sure to bring an added dose of fun and energy.

Check out the clip of Dolly Chaiwala below:

Dolly Chaiwala's clip from Bigg Boss 18 sets sparked rumors about his role in the show. While some netizens speculate he might enter the house as a wildcard contestant, sources suggest that Dolly will appear as a guest during this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

This Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan back as the host after missing last week’s episode due to prior commitments. Salman had been busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar in Hyderabad. Last weekend, filmmaker Rohit Shetty took over hosting duties, with Ektaa Kapoor making a memorable appearance.

Adding to the excitement, actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna are also expected to join the episode to promote their upcoming film The Sabarmati Reports.

Stay tuned to find out how Dolly Chaiwala’s visit shakes things up in the Bigg Boss 18 house!

