Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra accuses close friend Vivian Dsena for imposing his intent on him; lashes out on latter saying 'I'll not listen to you'

With only a few weeks to go, Bigg Boss 18 is slowly approaching the grand finale. Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh have always shared a strong bond inside the house, but lately, they have been facing growing tensions. As shown in the promo for the upcoming episode, an intense showdown between Avinash and Vivian will be the highlight. The duo clashes, and Avinash accuses the Madhubala actor of attempting to dominate him with his decisions.

The tension simmers in the air when Vivian suggests that everyone in the house should keep the ration back in the store room to show honesty and sincerity towards BB. The actor also mentions that by doing so, they might get a double ration in return. It is to be noted that such a decision surfaced following Chum Darang's Time God title was taken away by BB after housemates broke rules and took ration from the store room.

Vivian asks Rajat and Avinash, "Jitna ration hai store room mein rakh do. Main bol raha hun intent dikhao, double ration aayega (Keep all the ration you have in the store room. I am telling you that show intent, you will get double ration)." Reacting to his statement, Avinash retaliates, saying, "Abhi sab ko mahaan ban na hai. Main nahi sunn raha hun kisi ka (Now everyone has to become great. I am not listening to anyone)."

Going against the Sirf Tum actor, Mishra says, "You are also a contestant. I am also a contestant I will not listen to you man." Vivian walks off from there, saying they can let him know once they have decided what to do. Further, Avinash confronts him, "Why are you 'thopping' your intent on me?" Dsena replies, "Tumko lag raha hai agar ki main apna intent tum pe thop raha hun toh mat follow karo (If you feel that I am imposing my intentions on you then don't follow it)."

Lastly, Avinash loses his cool and screams, "Zyada ho raha hai abhi. Hai kaun? Contestant hai na ( (It's too much now. Who is he? He's a contestant), be like a f*cking contestant. Don't try to be like the main Bigg Boss hun (that I'm Bigg Boss), right?"

Is it the end of Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra's friendship? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

