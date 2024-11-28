Bigg Boss 18: Netizens trend 'The Karan Veer Mehra Show' after witnessing his care for Chum Darang during her emotional breakdown; see REACTIONS

Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, has been in the headlines ever since it premiered. In the latest episode of the show, the viewers witnessed an emotional moment when Shurtika Arjun and Chum Darang, who have been close friends since the beginning, had a massive showdown. After arguing, Shrutika and Chum both had a major emotional breakdown during which they screamed and cried inconsolably. However, netizens are now all praising Karan Veer Mehra for caring for Chum.

On Twitter, netizens have flooded tweets about yesterday's Bigg Boss 18 episode. These tweets described how Karan Veer Mehra took care of Chum Darang during her tough time. Fans praise how, despite being angry with Sara Arfeen Khan for causing misunderstandings and arguments in the show, Karan Veer maintained his tone and demeanor in order to not hurt and disturb Chum as she was extremely sick.

Sharing glimpses of yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 18, fans have applauded Karan Veer for showcasing all colors of his personality when the time was right. Netizens are shipping 'The Karan Veer Mehra Show' on Twitter considering his genuine persona. Fans claim that Karan Veer's care towards Chum displays their close relationship and their special bond.

Take a look at Netiznes' tweets here-

For the uninformed, the argument sparked because of food, as Sara Arfeen Khan claimed that three contestants didn't receive food as Karan Veer ate their portion. This became a debatable topic in the house, causing too much chaos. While Shrutika Arjun claimed Sara was right, she lost her calm when Chum supported Karan. Shrutika slammed Chum for supporting Karan Veer and called out Shilpa Shirodkar for adding fuel to the fire.

Advertisement

As Chum was already sick, she had a major emotional breakdown. Shrutika too lost her control over her emotions and was consoled by Tajinder Bagga.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on October 6. Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor are nominated to get evicted from the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 27: Karan Veer Mehra asks Tajinder Bagga, ‘Aap yuva neta ho toh ghar pe…’