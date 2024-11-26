Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Chum Darang calls Shrutika Arjun ‘ruthless’ as the two break down; new cracks forming in their friendship?

Bigg Boss 18 saw many friendships forming inside the house, one of which is between Shrutika Arjun and Chum Darang. The two have been close since the very beginning of the show, but their friendship has faced many ups and downs. Now, a recent promo suggests that new cracks may have started to form in their bond once again.

The promo begins with Shilpa Shirodkar trying to calm Chum Darang down when Shrutika Arjun arrives and asks everyone to let her talk to Chum in private. Digvijay Rathee comments that the matter can wait. As Shrutika requests again to speak to Chum alone, Shilpa Shirodkar responds, “Don’t make that expression now.” Shrutika retorts, “I will make any expression I want.”

As the two get into a banter, Digvijay asks them to stop fighting in this situation. Chum gets up and starts screaming, asking everyone to leave. Her hands tremble as she covers her face and screams. On the other hand, Shrutika breaks down as she rests on Tajindrr Bagga’s lap. The two share a close bond.

As she cries, Chum comes there and tries to forcefully drag Shrutika away. She asks Tajinder to let her go. Eisha also comes there. Bagga gets up from there as Shrutika screams, “Baggu maat jaa (Baggu, don’t go).” Chum hugs her from behind and asks her to scream as much as she wants.

Then Darang questions her friend, “Kya ho gaya Shrutika? Kyun kar raha hain ayesa? (What happened Shrutika? Why are you doing this?)” The latter replies that she doesn’t want Chum. In response, Chum also says that she doesn't want Shrutika. Calling her ruthless, Chum leaves.

Shrutika continues crying as Bagga tries to calm her down. She is also heard saying that she doesn't want to play this game.

