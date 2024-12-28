Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan slams Eisha Singh for using Avinash Mishra; says 'Agar voh bhi aapke tarah game khelne laga toh...'

Bigg Boss Season 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight will see several entertaining moments as Salman Khan's birthday will be celebrated. Apart from this, the host will also grill Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor and other contestants for their game. Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss Season 18 on their official Instagram page.

In this promo, host Salman Khan slammed Eisha Singh for using Avinash Mishra. Salman tells Eisha, "Avinash aap ke liye voh khilona hai jisse aap jab mann chaha chaavi de di aur voh taali bajayega, nachega (Avinash is a toy for you and you will make him dance)."

Salman then questioned Eisha Singh for not taking a stand for Avinash Mishra when Rajat Dalal called him a "tharki." He told Eisha, "Aapko toh nahi suna chahiye tha (You should not have listened to it)." The host stated that Eisha considers her game more important than her friendship with Avinash.

Salman Khan said, "Agar Avinash bhi aapke tarah game khelne laga toh aapka kya hoga (What will happen if Avinash starts playing games like you)?" The caption of this promo read, "Eisha par utthaaye Salman ne sawaal. Kya woh de paayegi saare jawaab?"

Watch Salman Khan and Eisha Singh's interaction here-

Another promo of tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18 was released on the channel's social media page. In this promo, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri's hilarious acts leave Salman Khan in splits. This episode is dedicated to Salman, as the makers will celebrate the megastar's birthday. Singer Mika Singh will also be seen making a special guest appearance on the show.

Watch a glimpse of Salman Khan's birthday celebration on Bigg Boss 18 here-

In the next promo, it can be seen that the Bigg Boss 18 contestants wish Salman Khan on his birthday by singing a 'Happy Birthday' song for him.

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

Apart from this, Salman Khan will also call out Kashish Kapoor for her lies and school her for tarnishing Avinash Mishra's image. The actor even scolds her when she gets annoyed with him and warns her to not misbehave.

