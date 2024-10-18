Bigg Boss 18: Devoleena Bhattacharjee believes housemates are after Chahat Pandey; 'Looks like Real mein Hero...'

It has been almost two weeks since the contestants got locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. From arguments to physical altercations, the housemates have provided numerous dramatic content to the audience. And now Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared her thoughts about Chahat Pandey. Since the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame has always been vocal about her opinions regarding Bigg Boss and its contestants, her remarks have not gone unnoticed by netizens.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Devoleena wrote, "Looks like Real mein Hero & Heroine dono hi #ChahatPanday hai #BB18 k ghar mein. Whole house is after her @BiggBoss."

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee participated in Bigg Boss for a couple of seasons. Currently, she is seen playing the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in the mythological show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.

Coming to Chahat Pandey, she and Vivian Dsena have always been at loggerheads. The two had a major argument over bedroom arrangements and were seen having a nasty fight during the first nomination. The tension between them has been visible for over a week now.

Further, recently, the Nath actress warned Rajat Dalal not to mock her or cross the lines when talking to her. In one of the tasks, BB asked the housemates to decide on two contestants who would be locked inside the jail. To this, most people mentioned her and Avinash's names.

In the coming episode, Chum Darang and Chahat Pandey will get into a nasty spat after the former refuses to let Chahat cook. Arfeen Khan has ordered that no one cook food unless Avinash Mishra gives rations for the entire house. However, Chahat decides to cook her share of the food and announces the same.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. During the grand premiere, the makers celebrated the show and Salman Khan's 15-year bond. Avinash Mishra was apparently evicted but later was seen inside the jail. The actor has been given the power to control the ration of the house.

