Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Chahat Pandey fight over sleeping arrangement; actor says, 'Order mat suna ladki'

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 is grabbing attention thanks to its interesting contestants. In the latest promo, viewers can see Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey in a heated argument about the sleeping arrangements on set. The dashing actor expresses his frustration, stating that ever since he joined the show, he hasn't had a proper bed to sleep on.

In the Bigg Boss 18 promo it is further seen that Chaahat Pandey is telling Vivian Dsena that she cannot sleep because of noise of snoring. Despite her complaints, he expresses that he doesn’t want to change his spot. Chaahat then mentions that she’s sleeping on his bed. Vivian responds that he’s fine with that, but warns her that he tends to toss and turn a lot in his sleep. He humorously adds that if she gets kicked during the night, she shouldn’t be surprised.

Their verbal spat sees no end and in the end, Vivian loses his cool and tells Pandey, "Sunn order na suna ladki. (Listen do not order me.) The makers of the show posted the promo with a caption, "Sone ke liye bed ke chakkar mein ho gayi Chaahat aur Vivian ke beech gadbad."

Dsena is one of the strongest contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Earlier, during a conversation with Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra, the Madhubala actor remembered how difficult it was to be a star in his time. He said, "Earlier it took ages to become a hero, you will only see those 10-15 heroes.” Reacting to the same Shehzada added, "But you worked when the audience was only focused on TV.” Avinash also told Vivian to not generalize all with a singular perception.

Vivian further said, "Do we have those kinds of serious actors working right now? I am purely talking about acting here, not good looks or a good body. Your primary job is to be a good actor, the mindset today is influenced by short-spanned success. The success ratio has reduced today because it is getting to people’s heads faster.”

Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shrutika Raj Arjun, Nyrra Banerji, Chahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Alice Kaushik, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Hema Sharma, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar are the contestants seen in Bigg Boss 18.

