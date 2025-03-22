Ankit Gupta BACKS OUT of Terre Hojayein Hum starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary amid breakup rumors

One of the most popular rumored celebrity couples, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, have unfollowed each other on social media. This sparked the news that the two have gone separate ways. While fans of the couple are disheartened, they were looking forward to them working on the project Terre Hojayein Hum. But Gupta has backed out of it.

Speaking to a news portal, Ankit Gupta confirmed backing out of the Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta-helmed project, Terre Hojayein Hum. He said, “I don’t think that I would be able to do something for that project right now. And maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge myself.”

Ankit Gupta's backing out of the show further confirms the speculation about the couple parting ways. Earlier, the actor refused to comment on this when a news portal reached out to him asking about the breakup. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to react to the news.

Earlier in December 2024, it was announced that the audience’s favorite duo—Ankit and Priyanka were coming together for Dreamiyata Dramaa’s upcoming Terre Hojayein Hum.

There was speculation that the couple planned to take their relationship to the next level this year by tying the knot. But the news of the sudden separation left everyone in shock.

Advertisement

The two first met while working on Udaariyaan. Their onscreen romance won over the fans. After the serial, their bond strengthened on Bigg Boss 16. Besides serials and reality shows, the couple has appeared together in a few music videos. Whenever the two were asked about their relationship status, they said they were best friends and would like to keep things that way.

On the work front, Ankit was last seen in the serial Maati Se Bandhi Dor as Rannvijay.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!