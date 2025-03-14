Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh share BIG update on their upcoming projects; WATCH

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have been in the limelight after their stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. During their stint on the show, the two formed a close bond, due to which fans showered immense love on them. After the show, their friendship still remains rock solid, and they continue to bless audiences with their appearances together. On August 13, Eisha and Avinash returned to Mumbai after their Thailand vacation and spoke about their upcoming projects.

After the paparazzi captured Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra together at the airport, the two had a brief conversation with the paparazzi. Eisha and Avinash revealed that they had fun during their vacation in Thailand. The actress shared that they have shot "two projects" together in Thailand. When asked about their upcoming project, Avinash and Eisha mentioned that their projects would be released next month.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Eisha and Avinash Mishra extended heartfelt wishes to the paparazzi. For their return, the duo twinned in all white outfits and sported backpacks.

Watch Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's video here-

For the uninformed, the two talented actors were in Bangkok, Thailand, to shoot for their forthcoming projects. During their work trip, Avinash and Eisha made sure to spend quality time together and even shared glimpses of it on their social media handles.

On the professional front, Avinash Mishra has been a part of several shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nath-Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Titli, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara and more. After his stint in several fictional shows, Avinash became a household name after his time on Bigg Boss 18. On the show, his unfiltered personality, strong opinions, friendships, sportsmanship and intelligence were applauded by the audience and fans.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eisha Singh is also a renowned actress and has showcased her acting mettle in several shows such as Ishq Subhan Allah, Sirf Tum, Bekaboo and more.