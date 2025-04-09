Bigg Boss: Kunal Kamra approached for new season; will he accept the offer? Find out

The makers of Bigg Boss have begun casting for the new season. According to reports, casting for Bigg Boss OTT 4 is already underway. And now the makers have reached out to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra with an offer to participate in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-led show. Known for his unfiltered statements and opinions, Kunal Kamra shared his conversation with a casting agent who offered him a spot on Bigg Boss. In his response, Kunal subtly declined the offer for the controversial reality show.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kunal Kamra shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with a person who is responsible for casting contestants in Bigg Boss. This person sent a message to Kunal saying, "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss, and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?”

Replying to this message, Kunal denied the offer and wrote, "I would much rather check into a mental hospital..."

However, it is still unclear whether Kunal has been offered to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 4 or Bigg Boss 19. For the uninformed, Kunal Kamra was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Kunal Kamra, a popular stand-up comedian, has a massive fan following of 1.3 million on his Instagram handles. His unfiltered gigs and jabs at the political party have often landed him in legal trouble.

Speaking about Bigg Boss, the new season of Bigg Boss OTT 4 casting has reportedly begun. As per reports, Apoorva Mukhija and Dhanashree Verma are also approached for the season. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. The makers are yet to officially announce the new season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 18 was the last season of the controversial reality show that was on air. Karan Veer Mehra was the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

