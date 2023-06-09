Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Makers approach Raj Kundra and Kunal Kamra for Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, June 08, the makers of the reality series, Bigg Boss OTT 2, released its official promo featuring Salman Khan and rapper Raftaar. In the video, the Bollywood superstar was seen dancing to the rap, which also revealed the show's tagline, 'Is baar janta hai asli boss.' The promo has gone viral on social media, and the audience has started speculating names of the contestants, who would possibly participate in this second season.

Raj Kundra and Kunal Kamra have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2, have approached fitness enthusiast and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband, Raj Kundra. Apart from him, comedian Kunal Kamra has also received a call to be a part of the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, it will start streaming on JioCinema from June 17 onwards, and the excitement among the audience has increased multifold. The second season ensures that it will lift the scale more than the previous season, and the audience is in for a high dose of drama, gossip, and fights. The audience will have ultimate control over the game in this season and will have the power to control the game by giving unique situations to the contestants. The viewers will get to interact with the inmates, which will have an impact on ration, task decisions, and spot eliminations.

Check out the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Expressing his excitement about hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan said, "India is always looking for nonstop entertainment, and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that. This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it is going to be never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers. Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can't wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold.”

About Bigg Boss OTT

The debut season of Bigg Boss' digital version was hosted by celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar, and contestant Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will mark Salman Khan's debut as a host on OTT.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Baarish Aayi Hai: Did you know Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta have worked together in the past?