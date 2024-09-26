Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Abhijeet Sawant gets emotional reuniting with his family; BB reacts to his daughter's cute REQUEST

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The upcoming episodes of the show will surely leave all the ardent fans of the show emotional as the season is heading towards the most awaited week, the Family Week, wherein the celebrity contestants of the show will reunite with their loved ones after not having a contact with them for more than 45 days.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Abhijeet Sawant is seen having an emotional moment as his wife Shilpa entered the house. The contestants were asked to be in a freeze position and they can move only after Bigg Boss asks them to. As Sawant's wife gave a warm hug to him, tears started to roll down his cheeks. Later, Sawant's two daughters also entered the house leaving him furthermore emotional.

On a lighter note, Sawant's daughter asked Bigg Boss his permission to stay in the house and Bigg Boss jokingly agreed to have Abhijeet's daughter as another wildcard contestant.

Take a look at the emotional promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Abhijeet Sawant had an exciting journey in Bigg Boss Marathi 5 so far. He is one of the most promising contestants on the show. His friendship and camaraderie with Nikki Tamboli and Ankita Walawalkar is getting the love from the audiences.

Advertisement

Apart from Sawant, Dhananjay's emotional reunion with his family's promo is also released which has left everyone weeping.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the show took an unexpected turn with one of the most controversial contestants of the show Arbaz Patel getting evicted from the show last week.

Followed by Patel's eviction, his best friend Nikki Tamboli was quite moved and suffered a meltdown.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5's Arbaz Patel makes FIRST public appearance after elimination; calls his eviction UNFAIR