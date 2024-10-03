Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Who will get eliminated in mid-week eviction? Abhijeet Sawant, Varsha Usgaonkar, Suraj Chavan and others in danger

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 is in the last leg of the competition. The show will soon have the most awaited winner. Ahead of the finale, the makers have introduced the mid-week elimination twist wherein a few contestants or one contestant will be evicted from the show and will not get into the race to win the show.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the contestants enjoy a fun DJ night and post the same, Bigg Boss announces mid-week elimination. While Nikki Tamboli is the first finalist of the show after winning a task, the remaining contestants who are still in danger are, Suraj Chavan, Varsha Usgaonkar, Abhijeet Sawant, Dhananjay Powar, Ankita Walawalkar and Janhvi Killekar. It will be exciting to see who from the above will make it to the finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Talking about the Ticket to Finale task, the contestant with the most number of mutual fund coins to secure his or her place in the finale. Nikki Tamboli collected 300 coins and hence became the first finalist of Big Boss Marathi 5.

Bigg Boss organized another task for the other housemates, and that challenge was won by Suraj. He performed better than the other contestants but could not win against Nikki.

In the previous episodes, the contestants watched their journey videos. In a magnum set-up, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare hosted the special episode wherein the contestants posed in front of the paparazzi and watched their journey videos amidst their fans.

Many celebrities like Nikki Tamboli, Janhvi Killekar, and Abhijeet Sawant got teary-eyed witnessing their journey videos.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is said to take place on October 6, 2024.

