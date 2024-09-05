Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli CONFRONTS Abhijeet Sawant for not calling her to have lunch; 'Majhi satakli hoti'

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 has been getting interesting every day since its premiere in July. Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant are ensuring that they keep engaging their fans with their banters. A video released by the makers revealed that the actress was upset as Abhijit did not call her for lunch in the house.

The team of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, which is being hosted by Riteish Deskhmukh, dropped a video where Nikki Tamboli is telling Abhijeet Sawant, "Did you ask me for lunch? You did not ask me. That is why 'Majhi satakli hoti (I lost my cool.) You could have at least told me, duties aside, let her have food. If you had even got a chapati to show me, I would have loved it."

Sawant looked seemingly upset and made Tamboli recall her past behavior with him. She took a stand for herself and said, "Dosti mei utna hota hai unees-bees (19-20.) Uska matlab yeh nai hum gaali galoch kar rahe hai yaar. Mera aur Arbaz ke beech mei hota hai, phir bhi hum ek saath hai na. Dosti mei thoda bahut hoga hi hoga.

(Ups and downs happen in friendship. It does not mean we abuse one another. Differences take place between me and Arbaz also, but we are still there for one another. In friendship, differences do take place.) Bigg Boss Marathi 5 team posted the clip with the caption, "अभिजीत आणि निक्कीचा चालू आहे talk, लांबून कोणीतरी करतोय stalk ‘BIGG BOSS मराठी’, रात्री 9 वाजता, फक्त कलर्स मराठीवर आणि विनामूल्य @officialjiocinema वर.

Advertisement

(Abhijeet and Nikki are having a talk; someone is stalking from afar. Bigg Boss Marathi', at 9 PM, only on Colors Marathi and free on @officialjiocinema.)

The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestants have been providing the perfect dash of entertainment tadka. Nikki and Abhijit have been great friends in the show. Talking about Nikki, she was also a part of Bigg Boss 14. It was in BB Marathi 5 house that her closeness with Arbaz Patel hogged the limelight. It is interesting to also note that Niki shares a great bond with Abhijit as well.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla X5's Arbaz Patel confirms relationship with Leeza Bindra; squashes Nayera Ahuja's claims