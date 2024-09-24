Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant indulge in MAJOR fight over Ankita Walawalkar; WATCH

This weekend, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 witnessed one of the most shocking evictions, with Arbaz Patel getting evicted from the house, leaving Nikki Tamboli devastated. The next day, Tamboli calmed down and was back in the game. Now, as per the show's new promo, she will be seen locking horns with Abhijeet Sawant as they indulge in a war of words.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant are seen getting into a fiery exchange as Nikki pointed out Sawant doing a favor for her friend Ankita Walawalkar and not choosing himself. She mentioned that fans were waiting for Abhijeet to become the captain of the house, but he preferred giving that favor to Walawalkar. The duo got into a fight as Sawant mentioned that Tamboli played with people's emotions during her journey in the show.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Furthermore, Nikki Tamboli stated that Abhijeet Sawant made her furious, and she has lost her cool. Abhijeet also commented that he is democratic while Tamboli has a dictatorship mindset. Tamboli asked Sawant not to speak to her if he wished to portray her in a bad light.

For the uninitiated, Abhijeet and Nikki became friends from day 1 and have stuck together. They have had their share of misunderstandings and fights too. It will be interesting to see if the duo will sort their differences out yet again or not.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Wildcard contestant Sangram Chougule leaves show after an injury; Arbaz Patel apologizes