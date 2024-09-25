Bigg Boss Marathi 5's Arbaz Patel finds his equation with Nikki Tamboli similar to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill: 'This jodi is hit like them'

It goes without saying that Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli are two of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Although the latter has been evicted and called his elimination 'unfair,' his camaraderie with Nikki has grabbed eyeballs. After coming out of the controversial house, the model opened up about his equation with Tamboli and compared their pairing with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond. Arbaz assured them that he would meet Nikki even after the show if she wanted to.

Arbaz Patel on his bond with Nikki Tamboli

Talking to Free Press Journal, Arbaz Patel called Nikki a 'strong' individual from the game point of view. He said that she possesses a soft personality and that their emotions for each other are genuine. Shedding light on their future dynamics, Patel assured that they would be seen together if Nikki decided the same after stepping out of the show. "If she thinks that she wants to stay with Arbaz, then why not? People of Maharashtra really like us together, and they want to see more of us," added the model.

Further, Arbaz went candid about him and Nikki getting love from people as a 'jodi' and referred to their paring as that of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's. He went on to add that their jodi is hit just like the latter's. Lastly, he remarked, "So they want us to work together and see our chemistry too.”

Leeza Bindra to quit Instagram

Be it his equation with Nikki Tamboli or Riteish Deshmukh questioning him about his alleged relationship, Arbaz Patel has been in the headlines for quite some time now. His love life and romance with Nikki have been all over the news. On the other hand, Arbaz's girlfriend, Leeza Bindra initially announced their breakup on social media but later shared a post assuring the model that she would not part ways no matter the situation.

And now, Leeza has updated her Instagram story, hinting that she will soon bid goodbye to the social media platform and maintain a distance from her followers. She wrote a note that read, "Apne sapne pure karne ka time a gaya hai no time west nau. Mera safar aapke saath I think yahan tak ka hi tha bahut pyari memories mili hai mujhe aap sab se main hamesha aap sabko yad rakhungi please mujhe kabhi mat bhulna (The time has come to fulfill my dreams. No time waste now. I think my journey with you ended till here. I have got very sweet memories from all of you. I will always remember you all. Please never forget me). I will always love you.

In the next story, she wrote, "Good bye Instagram family." It seems like she might be upset with Arbaz's post on social media about Nikki, wherein she is seen crying inconsolably upon his eviction from the show.

Arbaz Patel's first media appearance after Bigg Boss Marathi 5's eviction

Arbaz Patel donned a sleek black ensemble at Adnaan Shaikh's vibrant sangeet ceremony. He graciously posed for the photographers, effortlessly captivating the attention of the paparazzi with his presence. When asked about his thoughts on getting out of the show after more than a month, Arbaz said, "I have just gotten out of the show. Everything is feeling weird; maybe in a week, I'll be able to get back to normalcy."

When quizzed about whether he felt his eviction was unfair, Arbaz Patel said that a lot of people are saying the same thing and even he believes that he didn't do anything wrong. The model called his Bigg Boss Marathi 5 journey 'beautiful'.

