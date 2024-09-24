Bigg Boss Marathi 5's Arbaz Patel makes FIRST public appearance after elimination; calls his eviction UNFAIR

One of the most promising contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Arbaz Patel, recently got evicted which left his ardent fans quite upset. After his elimination, Arbaz was seen making his first public appearance at his friend Adnaan Shaikh's sangeet ceremony last night. Patel interacted with the media and spoke about his journey in the show and more. He went on to say that his eviction was 'unfair'.

Arbaz Patel was spotted wearing a black outfit at Adnaan Shaikh's sangeet ceremony. He posed for shutterbugs and interacted with paparazzi. When asked about his thoughts on getting out of the show after more than a month, Arbaz said, "I have just gotten out of the show. Everything is feeling weird, maybe in a week, I'll be able to get back to normalcy."

He asked the media about their review of his journey in Bigg Boss Marathi and they responded that they loved him on the show which left him overwhelmed and he thanked everyone. Later, when asked, he revealed that he felt his eviction wasn't fair.

Take a look at Arbaz Patel's video here:

When asked if he feels his eviction was unfair, Arbaz Patel said that a lot of people are saying the same thing and even he believes that he didn't do anything wrong. He said, "It would've been fine with me if I'd done something wrong and got evicted. But, I didn't do anything wrong on the show."

Talking about his journey in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Arbaz Patel said, "Journey bahot khoosurat thi or bahot pyaari thi. Laga nahi tha ki itna jaldi khatam hojayegi but theek hai, hogayi hai, abhi aage aur bhi karna hai. ( Journey was beautiful. I didn't expect it to be so short, but, never mind. "

Arbaz Patel's eviction left his good friend Nikki Tamboli extremely emotional and she was seen having a meltdown during Patel's eviction.

