MTV Splitsvilla X5: Akriti Negi, Jashwanth Bopanna's love triumph as duo emerges as WINNERS

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi have been declared the winners of India’s biggest dating reality TV show, MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please. The finale episode took place on August 11 as Akriti and Jashwanth emerged winners of the show.

The ideal match of this season of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please was Akriti Negi and Jashwanth Bopanna. The pair proved that true love surpasses everything and JashKriti, as addressed by fans won everyone's hearts. From their cute moments to unconditional love, the duo together navigated through the highs and lows of the show.

Akriti who has been on cloud nine after winning shared, "I can't describe my happiness! This journey was a rollercoaster of emotions. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please with my partner, Jashwanth is extremely special for me. It was truly challenging against such strong contenders but we stuck together through it all."

Jashwanth on the flip side said, "Winning the title of India’s OG dating reality show is an extremely proud moment for me. Especially when I was so close to claiming the title in both my previous reality shows. But this proves hard work never goes unnoticed. I am beyond thrilled to conquer the winning title of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please with my true connection, Akriti."

Jashwanth Bopanna further added that winning the show gave him a proud moment. He believes that hard work never goes unnoticed and is beyond thrilled to conquer the winning title of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please with Akriti. He also said that they climbed up the ranks against 30 strong contestants and silenced everyone who criticized them.

Advertisement

Even King of Hearts Tanuj Virwani congratulated the pair and said that they have really stood out as a couple. While Queen of Hearts Sunny Leone added, "They truly deserve this victory. They played well, found love, and made it to the finish line. I wish them luck, and hope they continue to shine together.”

Talking about the episode it saw three unique pairs- Love Match Rushali-Harsh, Ideal Match Akriti-Jashwanth, and Power Match Kashish-Digvijay. Well, Uorfi Javed as a full-time Mischief Maker made this season unique.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5 Janta Jury: Siwet Tomar pushes Digvijay Rathee; Harsh Arora says 'Instagram ki audience pe...'