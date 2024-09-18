Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant HAILED as best jodi by Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 aired in July, and Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant's presence has captured the hearts of everyone in the house. They have been so loved by the audience that Bigg Boss had to declare them the best Jodi.

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 released a promo in which Bigg Boss says that Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant are the most popular jodi. It is interesting to note that the controversial reality show, which is being hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, has power-packed contestants.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has made audiences hooked on the small screen ever since it started. Apart from the interesting contestants who are a part of the show, it gained a lot of fame when wildcard contestant Sangram Chougule entered and changed the entire dynamics of the show. Earlier, there was also seen a huge separation between besties Nikki and Abhijit.

It began when Vaibhav Chavan was seen fighting with Abhijeet and put a backbiting allegation on him. The singer reverted by saying that he did not say anything negative about him. Nikki came in the middle and the tension between the two rose. She testified against the singer and told about his confession of having trust issues with Vaibhav.

Abhijeet was so hurt by Nikki's comments that he expressed his sadness and told her that he thought she was his friend and had also trusted her. The singer had told in the promo, "Tu mitra samjhun mi tuzya kade bolte na, hich maazi chuki aahe. (I told you things as a friend, and that’s my mistake).”Abhijeet even confessed to never engaging in conversation with Nikki and said, "Ashe mitra ayushyaat kadhi thevle. (Never make friends like these in life).”

The duo have been besties since the start of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Their friendship was so good that all the other housemates were left insecure. Even Arbaz Patel who has had a soft corner for Nikki did not like her bond with the singer. He even clarified that he does not want any link-up rumors as the duo are strictly just friends and he has a personal life outside the show.

