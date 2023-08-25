Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Manisha Rani has THIS to say about Elvish Yadav's girlfriend

Manisha Rani, a standout contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has garnered immense popularity during her stint in the show and is possibly the sole participant who enjoys a completely positive reputation. Her cheerful and relatable girl-next-door demeanor has captivated everyone's hearts, and she's often hailed as the most authentic contestant. Her close friendship with the show's winner, Elvish Yadav, has been making headlines. Whether it's within the show's confines or in the world beyond, the names of Manisha and Elvish are frequently linked together. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani disclosed details about Elvish reaching out to her for a meetup.

Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav’s meet-up:

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, discussed her relationship with Elvish Yadav outside the confines of the Bigg Boss house. The actress said, “I'm still in touch with Elvish, and he even messaged me on WhatsApp initially to meet up. However, my WhatsApp was inactive for three days, so we couldn't coordinate, and I also called him once.”

She added, “Due to a misunderstanding, we couldn't meet, but even now, when he was in Delhi and I played a prank call, he answered the call spontaneously. So, we do share a friendship, but undoubtedly, he is also quite busy, and currently, I'm occupied as well. So, we're not able to talk that much at the moment. However, I believe that after a few days, when things settle down a bit, we'll both enter a zone where we can reconnect and have a proper conversation.”

Manisha Rani reacts on Elvish Yadav’s rumored girlfriend:

During the interview, Manisha was asked if she was aware of an actress claiming to be Elvish Yadav's girlfriend and if she had met his real girlfriend. Manisha said, “No, no, I have no idea about this. I'm actually learning about it from you that something like this is happening outside. I don't know who his girlfriend is. And right now, it's a situation where even if someone who isn't currently in a girlfriend-boyfriend relationship will come and say, ‘I'm Manisha's boyfriend, I'm Elvish's girlfriend,’ that scenario might arise. So that's why I don't know anything about his girlfriend. I've never asked him about it.”

Manisha Rani shared a truly authentic bond with Elvish Yadav within the Bigg Boss house, and their friendship has persisted even after the show's finale. While Manisha secured the position of the second runner-up in the competition, Elvish emerged as the winner, clinching the trophy.

