EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani enter Bigg Boss 17? Actor answers

Manisha Rani is a multifaceted individual, excelling as a social media influencer, accomplished dancer, and talented actor. She ventured into the realm of reality television, marking her debut on the popular show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Throughout her journey on the show, she has managed to capture a unique and cherished spot in the hearts of her dedicated fans, emerging as one of the most adored and tenacious participants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani has unveiled the curtains on whether she will be participating in Bigg Boss 17.

Manisha Rani talks about entering Bigg Boss 17

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani, a former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, expressed her perspective on the upcoming Bigg Boss Season 17. When questioned if she is approached by the Bigg Boss team for the upcoming season and if she would consider seizing the opportunity to join Bigg Boss 17 if offered the chance, the actress shared his thoughts.

Manisha said, “Abhi iske baare mein hum kuch bol nahi sakte kyunki, mera management team dekh raha hai ki abhi ho sakta hai nahi bhi ho sakta hai. But agar abhi aayega toh uske abhi hum uske baare sochenge. Confirm haan ya naa nahi bol sakte abhi. (I cannot say anything about it right now because my management team is handling it. Whether it might or might not happen. But if it does happen soon, then we will consider it. I cannot confirm yes or no at the moment.)”

Manisha Rani’s Journey in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Manisha garnered significant attention from Bigg Boss fans, swiftly establishing herself as a strong contender. Her intriguing persona, quick wit, and genuine demeanor struck a chord with viewers, promptly propelling her to become a beloved participant. She formed meaningful connections with fellow housemates such as Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan during her time on the show.

However, Manisha also found herself in the spotlight due to a few controversies as well. Manisha secured the place as the second runner-up in the competition. Ultimately, Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the season, claiming the Bigg Boss trophy.

Professionally, Rani is an accomplished Indian social media influencer, content creator, and skilled dancer. According to her, she will soon showcase her talent in a music video.

