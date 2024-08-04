Friendship Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani reveals his first friends from industry; says, 'For me, friendships are about...'

In India, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This special day is celebrated to honor friends and to make your favourite people feel special and valued. Pinkvilla got in touch with Arjun Bijlani, who's currently a part of shows like Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Bijlani spoke at length about his best friend and also shared his thoughts on fading friendships.

Arjun Bijlani reveals his best friend on Friendship Day

When asked about his best friend, Arjun Bijlani shared, "I am happy, glad, and truly blessed to say my best friend is my home. My wife, Neha, is my best friend. Balancing friendship with a busy schedule requires effort and prioritizing what's important. We make sure to spend quality time together, no matter how hectic our schedules might be."

He added, "It can be sharing at least one meal together, going for a walk, or just spending time together is more than enough for us. Having a best friend who understands the demands of my career and supports me unconditionally makes all the difference."

Take a look at a recent post by Arjun Bijlani with his wife Neha Swami:

We asked the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor about his first friends from the industry and if he is still in touch with them, he said, "Since Day 1, I think I am in touch with everyone. Touchwood I have extremely good friends in the fraternity. I am always in touch with all my friends, but the names immediately come to mind are Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Abhay Vakil."

Arjun Bijlani on fading friendships

People often lose out on friends and their friendships fade away with time. When asked about the same, he said, "Friendships, like any relationship, can sometimes change or fade over time. It's a natural part of life. People grow and evolve, and sometimes their paths diverge. I believe it's important to cherish the memories and the good times shared, even if the connection isn't as strong as it once was."

He added, "For me, friendships are about mutual respect and understanding. Even if we don't stay as close as before, the bond we shared at one point in time is valuable. It's okay if friendships evolve; what's important is to hold onto the positive moments and appreciate the role they played in our lives. At the end of the day, life is about growing and moving forward."

"If a friendship fades, it's not necessarily a bad thing. It can be an opportunity for personal growth and making space for new experiences and relationships. I always try to stay open to reconnecting if the time and circumstances are right. It's about understanding and respecting each other's journey," he added.

Arjun Bijlani's message for youth

Sharing a message for the youth of the country on the importance of friendship, Arjun said, "To the youth, I'd say, treasure your friendships. They are your chosen family, the ones who stand by you through thick and thin. True friends are there to celebrate your successes and lift you up during tough times.

The Naagin actor said, "In a world that's constantly changing, friendships provide a sense of stability and comfort. So, nurture these relationships with kindness, honesty, and loyalty. Be there for your friends, and let them know how much they mean to you. Remember, it's not about the quantity of friends but the quality of those connections that truly matters."

