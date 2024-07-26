Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Gera talks about Ranvir Shorey's confession on not getting work; 'My heart went out for him'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is marching towards its finale and during the entire season, one contestant who remained the topic of discussion inside and outside the house has to be critically acclaimed actor Ranvir Shorey. The actor revealed that he didn't have work and thus he considered taking up Bigg Boss OTT 3. Pinkvilla got in touch with Shorey's close friend Gaurav Gera who spoke at length about his friends' performance in the show, his revelation of not having work, and more.

Gaurav Gera on Ranvir Shorey's revelation of not having worked in Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked if he knew about his friend Ranvir Shorey not having enough work and his financial status, Gaurav Gera said, "Well, it was a revelation for me too. I've known him for 20 years and he has an impressive body of work. My heart went out to him when I heard him reveal not have enough work. Having said that, I believe it depends on various individuals as to what they expect and want to do. I always felt he was doing brilliant work. The good part is that he is getting a lot of support for this revelation."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Gaurav Gera on Ranvir Shorey being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked about Ranvir Shorey's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Gera said, "We didn't know. None of us knew. It was a surprise for all of us. We have a WhatsApp group. I was the one to break the news to everyone in the group about our dear friend Ranvir Shorey entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. We were all excited for him and he has not let us down at all."

Advertisement

Gaurav Gera on Ranvir Shorey being opinionated in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Talking about Ranvir Shorey's presence in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Gaurav Gera said, "Ranvir has always been opinionated. He is being himself on the show. He gives out his unfiltered opinion whenever required. He doesn't need to be diplomatic. He is playing the game brilliantly."

Gaurav Gera on Ranvir Shorey being physically and mentally strong

When asked about Ranvir defeating Lovekesh Kataria in a race, Gaurav Gera mentioned that Shorey is a fit guy and passionate about whatever he puts his mind to.

Gaurav Gera mentioned, "Mentally too, I feel he is very strong. I find him quite entertaining too. Although we can't say it beforehand, now I feel Ravir was definitely made for the show. He can hold his personality and still be around people emotionally."

He added, "I think none of the contestants are bad people, the situations are such that they tend to react in certain ways. Not getting enough sleep, no proper food, anybody can lose it but I think he is dealing with it quite well. For me, he is very lovable in the show and I have always admired him as an actor. He is a phenomenal actor."

Advertisement

Gaurav Gera on Ranvir Shorey being age-shamed in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Talking about Ranvir Shorey being age-shamed in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Gaurav further said, "Well, I feel Bigg Boss is a show in which people will try to break you and such statements are only aimed at doing the same. I don't feel that the people who are saying the same are wrong, because it is the nature of the show. I am sure Ranvir would also not take these statements to heart and get affected by the same."

This week, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari have been nominated for eviction.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ranvir Shorey's friend Kiku Sharda on him not getting enough work; 'We should not make a big deal out of it'