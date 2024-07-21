Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh LOCK HORNS with each other; former says, 'Khulke baat kardiya toh...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing day. The finale is only two weeks away and the viewers would soon get the winner of the season. The show witnessed the season's first wildcard contestant Adnaan Shaikh entering the show in swag. He spoke against Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik, however, he was seen hanging around with both of them and thus his agenda and gameplay have been questioned. In the forthcoming episode, the viewers will witness one of the most awaited face-offs as Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh will lock horns with each other.

Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh's face-off in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Rivals Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh will be seen taking on each other in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 as the duo will be seen defending their respective friends. For the uninitiated, Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria and thick friends and so are Adnaan Shaikh and Faisu.

As per the new promo, host Anil Kapoor questions Adnaan's strategy of befriending Kataria. Faisu defended his friend saying that Adnaan is nice to people who are nice to him. Elvish called Shaikh 'Paltu'.

Take a look at Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh's promo from Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Elvish Yadav said, "Woh phuski bhi hai, paltu bhi hai or chaar-paanch cheeze dimag mei hai (He is a not daring, a flipper and four-five other adjectives are coming in my mind).

Faisu replied, "Toh khul ke baat karo yaar (Say openly what you want to say)." To this Elvish added, "Bhai, khul ke baat kardiya toh yeh censor karna padega bahot (If I speak openly, it will have to be censored a lot)."

Advertisement

More about Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh's rivalry

For the uninitiated, Faisal Shaikh and Elvish Yadav have been rivals for a long time because they belong to separate mediums which gave them popularity. In 2020, amidst COVID, the debate of TikTok versus YouTube was widely discussed. It was Elvish Yadav who made videos roasting TikTokers and social media influencers like Faisal Shaikh and others. Ever since there has been a cold war between YouTubers and TikTokers.

Apart from this, when Elvish and Faisu's friends Lovekesh and Adnaan went inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the rivalry was bound to blow-up. Lovekesh and Adnaan locked horns inside the house and indulged in a fight too, while their supporters defended them on social media.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar

In the previous Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar, Anil Kapoor exposed Adnaan Shaikh's safe gameplay and revealed that he is trying to be in everyone's good books. Kapoor mentioned that Shaikh has had no impact on the show so far and has not earned friends or enemies. Anil Kapoor also told Adnaan that he befriended the people he was against before coming on the show.

Advertisement

After Anil Kapoor's Weekend Ka Vaar, Adnaan Shaikh was seen getting emotional, while Sai Ketan Rao supported him and asked him to not cry. Vishal Pandey too told him to not take things to heart as these things are bound to happen.

This week, nominated contestants are Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik and Adnaan Shaikh.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 20: Anil Kapoor slams Adnaan Shaikh’s game; Says, ‘Wo wildcard par aaye, ye hamari galti hain’