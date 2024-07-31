Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 30: Is Kritika Malik taking tension for Payal? Says, ‘Kahi na kahi har kisi ki…’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just days away from the finale which will take place on August 2. Munawar Faruqui entered the show and was seen having a conversation with Kritika Malik. She had an emotional breakdown in the show and revealed that she was worried about Payal Malik- her bestie. Read to know why she broke down in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik cries in front of Munawar Faruqui for Payal Malik:

Munawar Faruqui was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with Kritika Malik and asked how she was mentally. Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika said, "Mujhe na ek tension hai kahi na khai. Bacho ki tension, Payal ki tension, ghar pe kya chal raha hai. Kahi na kahi har kisi ki hoti hai (I have this constant worry, whether it's about the kids, Payal, or what's happening at home. Everyone has their concerns somewhere or another.)"

Take a look at Kritika Malik:

As soon as Kritika uttered what she felt, she cried a river on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 3 which is being hosted by Anil Kapoor. She also said, "Payal ki fikar hori thi. Mujhe aise hora hai ki mei bahar jau, apni family se milu. Joh time maine face kara hai 1.5 years, maine Armaan and Payal ne, woh time mei nai chahti dobara aaye. Toot jaungi Essi cheez pe bother hui thi."

It translates to "(I was worried about Payal. I feel like I need to go out and meet my family. The time we faced over the last 1.5 years, Armaan, Payal, and I, I don't want that time to come again. I would break. This is what was bothering me.)"

What does Kritika Malik think of other contestants?

When Munawar, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 further asked whom she thought was deserving in the show, she replied Sai Ketan Rao. Kritika also emphasized on the fact the she wants to be here till the show ends. Munawar made the contestants in the show speak their hearts out. He had in-depth conversations with Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Armaan Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, and Sai Ketan Rao. Kritika opened up in front of Faruqui and also said that had fallen sick on the show.

