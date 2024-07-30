Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul pokes Ranvir Shorey by discussing his son and divorce; says, 'Gutterchaap giri pe aagayi na, wo pura naked ho jayenge'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is inching towards its grand finale. After a double eviction on the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which resulted in Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari's elimination, the show has become the talk of the town. In the last episode (July 30), Sana Makbul was seen making personal remarks to Ranvir Shorey by talking about his son. Not only this, but she indirectly hinted at his divorce, too!

Sana Makbul talks about Ranvir Shorey's son inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

The controversy involving Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey with Bigg Boss giving a task to the housemates. The master of the house divided the contestants into two teams: Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy were the members of Team A, while Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, and Sana Makbul formed Team B. Interestingly, the task was all about smiling and keep calm while others tried to poke them by using different methods.

The first round witnessed Team B members passing comments on the Bollywood actor. Lovekesh Kataria tried irritating him by using some household items, and Sana made some mean remarks. Responding to her comments, Shorey allegedly showed his middle finger to the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor. Sana asked him not to do so and called the actor a 'narcissist.'

Furthermore, Makbul was heard saying, "How old is your son? 13-years-old. Kya hai na career revive karne ke liye aaye the ki mere paas kaam nahi tha. Mera beta US mein hai, main aa gaya. Agar aapka beta US mein hai toh aap yahan kya kar rahe ho (He came to revive his career that I did not have work. My son is in the US, so I came. If your son is in the US, then what are you doing here?)."

Sana mentioned Ranvir being on dating apps. She also explained how he wanted to use the prize money for his son's college fees but asserted that 25 lakhs lakh wasn't enough for that. She said, "You are on dating apps right? How many dates have you been on? This man is hitting a century, and he just stood on dating apps."

Have a look at one of the promos here:

Ranvir Shorey reacts to Sana Makbul's statements

In the bedroom area, Shorey was talking to Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao. He said, "Aur maine isko (Sana Makbul) mauka diya Armaan bhai, uske dusri baari ke pehle maine kaha ki, 'Sana you brought my 13-year-old son'. Usne bola, 'Yes, I did'. Kuch apology nahi kuchh nahi. Fir maine kaha, 'Ab tu aa'. Koi sharam nahi hai iss ladki ko yaar. Nothing is too low for her. (And I gave her (Sana Maqbul) a chance Armaan Bhai, before her second time, I said, 'Sana you brought me your 13-year-old son'. She said, 'Yes I did'. No apology, nothing. Then I said, 'Now you come'. This girl has no shame my friend)."

Shorey was disappointed in Sana as she made fun of him being divorced by taking a jibe indirectly. Meanwhile, Kritika Malik stated that Makbul has a boyfriend.

Sana Makbul accepts making personal remarks on Ranvir Shorey

When Naezy asked Sana Makbul about the task and the poking session, the latter said, "Maine galat kuchh nahi bola. Maine directly nahi bola. Maine bola ki kitne saal ka hai aapka beta, 13 saal ka. Wo jahan rehta hai, mujhe bahut achhe se pata hai. Bolna hota toh main bahut kuchh uske baare mein bol skti thi...gutterchaap giri pe aa gayi na, wo pure naked ho jayenge. (I did not say anything wrong. I did not say it directly. I told him how old your son is, 13 years old. I know very well where he lives. If I had to say something, I could have said a lot about him...if I show my true colors as a guttermouth, he will be completely naked)."

For the uninitiated, Sana and Ranvir never got along together and have been at loggerheads since the beginning. The two often argued over house duties or any other aspects.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale

The grand finale for the current season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to happen on August 2. The show has already reached its finale week and the viewers will soon get their winner. The contestants currently locked inside the house are Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, and Sana Makbul.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 started on June 21, 2024. This season marked the Fighter actor's debut as a host on the show. The contestants who got evicted are Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Sultan.

