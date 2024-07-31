First Look of Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy OUT; Who will be the winner among Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and others?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its finale, and just two days before the grand finale, the makers dropped a promo revealing the prestigious trophy for the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show had a great run so far, and as it inches towards its conclusion, the makers are trying their best to introduce many twists and turns. In a recent promo, the winner's trophy has been revealed, leaving the contestants and the viewers excited.

In a recent promo shared by the makers, the contestants got to see the winners' trophy for which they've been fighting since Day 1. The prestigious trophy has a miniature of a person sitting royally with its face covered. The same depiction can be seen in the garden area of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

The veiled person seemed to depict the core theme of the season, which was Baharwala, a spy staying among the contestants, hiding his identity.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

The promo also featured an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes. Bigg Boss showed the top 7 contestants the winners' trophy and mentioned that one person was about to be eliminated from the race to win the show. This left the contestants shocked. The top 7 contestants of the show are Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Sai Ketan Rao.

Advertisement

In the previous episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui appeared on the show and had a heart-to-heart conversation with each contestant, making them share their emotions about their journey so far in the show.

Munawar Faruqui also made all the contestants roast each other in a fun task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT's Uorfi Javed's evolution: From getting evicted in first week to receiving praises from Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Singh and more